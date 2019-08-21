WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: BECKER TAKES OVER ALMA MATER AS REDSKINS LOOK TO HALT LOSING STREAK]
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Redskins
Last year: 0-9
Week 1 opponent: vs. Nokomis
Interviews: head coach Nathan Becker and junior quarterback/linebacker Luke Vanderburgh
Tuesday, August 13:
Wednesday, August 14:
Thursday, August 15:
Friday, August 16:
Saturday, August 17:
Sunday, August 18:
Monday, August 19:
Tuesday, August 20:
Wednesday, August 21:
Glenwood
Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Thursday, August 22:
Lincoln
Effingham