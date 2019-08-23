Jeb Odam

Jeb Odam is entering his 11th year as head coach at Taylorville. He's led the Tornadoes to six straight playoff appearances and has the only three double-digit-win seasons in program history dating back to 1912.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: TAYLORVILLE STARTS NEW ERA AFTER SIX PLAYERS GO ON TO PLAY COLLEGE BALL]

Taylorville Tornadoes

Last year: 11-1 (6-0 in Apollo Conference) (Reached Class 4A quarterfinals)

Week 1 opponent: vs. Mt. Vernon

Interviews: head coach Jeb Odam (11th year, 66-38) and senior running back Austin Herkert

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M

Rochester

Saturday, August 17:

Warrensburg-Latham

Lanphier

Sunday, August 18:

Clinton

LSA

Monday, August 19:

Southeast

Shelbyville

Tuesday, August 20:

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Meridian

Wednesday, August 21:

Glenwood

Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Thursday, August 22:

Lincoln

Effingham

Friday, August 23:

Charleston

Mattoon

Taylorville

Saturday, August 24:

Cerro Gordo-Bement

Tuscola