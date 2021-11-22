MT. PULASKI, (WAND-TV) -- The Warrensburg-Latham Boy's Basketball team, under the direction of Head Coach Vic Binkley, entered Monday night's matchup with Edinburg on the verge of making history.
The school had accumulated 1,499 total wins over its 100-years of existence. For Binkley, he had accumulated 699 total wins in his years as a head coach.
At around 6 PM CT, history was made as the Cardinals took down the Wildcats 71-46 thanks to the performances of senior point guard Jacob Six and sophomore MJ Murphy.
Check out the highlights and hear from Coach Binkley and Six above.
