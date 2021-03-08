WARRENSBURG, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals finished 2019-20 with a 3-6 record, going 2-5 in the CIC.
This year, they're looking to improve upon that as time is running out on practice season for the coming make-up season.
With several skill players still playing high school basketball for the Cardinals, it's made practicing as a team difficult for the Cardinals to say the least.
However, Head Coach Aaron Fricke anticipates that problem disappearing in the next week or so.
