WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - We are on to day two of the Macon County Basketball Tournament at Warrensburg High School.
Four teams were eyeing a semifinal birth Tuesday. Check out the scores below.
SCORES
Warrensburg-Latham 64, Argenta-Oreana 21
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Meridian 50
