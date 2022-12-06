WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - We are on to day two of the Macon County Basketball Tournament at Warrensburg High School.

Four teams were eyeing a semifinal birth Tuesday. Check out the scores below.

SCORES

Warrensburg-Latham 64, Argenta-Oreana 21

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Meridian 50

Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

 

 
 

