DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- For the WAND Play Of The Day, we look to Warrensburg-Latham Middle School where eighth grader Brycen Stock recently won the IESA 215-LB weight class state title.
He's the first ever Warrensburg-Latham Middle School student to win a sectional and state wrestling title.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.