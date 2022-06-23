WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The Warremsburg-Latham Fire 12U softball team is headed to nationals.
The travel team will leave for Fort Walton Beach, Florida next week. To help cover the costs the Fire held a line drive, home run and Bunt-A-Thon Thursday.
To donate or sponsor the team you can contact Chris Harrison (217-520-2085)
For more about the team click HERE.
