It's All-Time 5 Extra! When you hear each team announced on Wednesdays we don't get a chance to go in depth with all the great history of each school. That's why we bring the legends themselves into the studio for live interviews every Friday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.!
Encounters with Dr. J and Michael Jordan. Lakeview memories. Packed gyms. Mark Tupper's 1970s Lakeview recollections. It's all in this edition of All-Time 5 Extra with Lakeview's Wayne Dunning!
The No. 27 Lakeview Spartans are represented by the Millikin Hall of Famer who was so good he got tryouts with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Bullets!
TOPICS
0:27 - Fondest memory of Lakeview High (Class of 1979)
1:25 - His relationship with Eddie Taylor (Macon County POY 1980 and Millikin teammate)
1:45 - Mark Tupper's memories of Lakeview's teams under Don Walker. "Wayne was a bad man on the basketball court."
2:15 - Wayne meets Dr. J, one of his heroes
3:29 - Four NBA tryouts including with the Bulls in 1985 while Michael Jordan was in the building
3:45 - Decatur's Mayor Anderson paid Dunning's way to a tryout with the Washington Bullets
5:15 - Discussing the Lakeview roster in All-Time 5, including Jonas Bond.
