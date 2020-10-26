CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There weren't too many positives on Friday night for Illinois.
Today, Illini coaches chatted with the media about the loss to the Badgers.
Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the reports of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend by saying, “We test everyday. We don’t have any positives, so it hasn’t affected us right now.”
Both he and offensive coordinator Rod Smith were disappointed with their team's play and believe their team is better than what they showed Friday night.
