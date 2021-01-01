CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini haven't played a game since last Saturday.
Which means, they will be well rested when they take on Purdue tomorrow evening.
After defeating Indiana 69-60, the Illini have had six days off. This comes after a stretch where Illinois played three games in just seven days.
Junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili says the team has used this week to refresh both physically but also mentally.
Illinois takes on Purdue tomorrow evening at 5pm.
