(WAND) - The heat has flipped a lot of teams schedules upside down this week.
On the football field, most kickoff times set for Friday have been pushed back to 8 pm. Teams throughout the week have been practicing from 7-9 p.m.
When heat and sports collide, high school teams have certain guidelines they have to follow in order to keep student-athletes safe.
Statewide, the IHSA requires athletic training staff to use a device that measures wet bulb globe temperature which calculates true air temperature.
