DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) -- The dust has settled from Bradley and Nevada's losses in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
But Champaign's Jordan Caroline and Decatur's Armon Brummett are just heating up.
Caroline's Nevada Wolf Pack lost earlier than expected, to No. 10 seed Florida, but Caroline's time in the spotlight is just beginning. Last offseason he worked out for Magic Johnson at Lakers HQ, plus the Thunder and others.
This offseason he worked on his outside shot (3-point field goal percentage up 44 points from .324 to .368 in 2018-19) and his already-elite physique (7% body fat).
Now he'll begin the workout cycle once again as he tries to carve out a spot in the NBA. Hear from Caroline on his journey to the professional ranks. (VIDEO)
Brummett shares his thoughts on the Braves' future (VIDEO) as they graduate five seniors, plus gives a shout-out to the Decatur fans who traveled to Des Moines to support him.