The IHSA had to cancel the winter and spring state tournaments due to COVID-19.
Now, the IHSA has suspended summer workouts. So what does that mean for the fall sports season?
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says their next meeting is scheduled for June 15th.
Until then, coaches are trying to keep their players up to speed digitally.
Student-athletes, on the other hand, are staying in shape by working out on their own at home.
There's still a chance there will be a fall sports season, but it will certainly come with some challenges.
