DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Danville's football coach Marcus Forrest was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in August and ever since then, his community has stepped up to support him.
He and his wife Tabatha started a Facebook titled "#Heart4Caoch" and they say they received an overwhelming amount of love from people.
Coach Forrest has been the Vikings head coach since 2018. He is currently back and forth from Danville to Chicago for medical testing.
Doctors say that he will eventually need a heart transplant, but he's not letting that keep him down he is extremely optimistic about his future.
If you want to donate to his cause click the link below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.