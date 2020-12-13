CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After parting ways with Lovie Smith, Athletic Director Josh Whitman says he's looking for someone who can build a program.
Whitman made the announcement early Sunday morning but said he decided after the 35-21 loss to Iowa.
The search for the new head football coach at Illinois is underway.
