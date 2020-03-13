CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There will be no NCAA Tournament which means the Illini's season comes to a screeching halt.
Today, Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood spoke to the media for the first time since the news.
Whitman says "Yesterday was the hardest day. I've never had a day like yesterday. Things happened incredibly fast and they're not finished happening."
Underwood followed that by saying "We all understand that this is bigger than a tournament. Had probably one of the more difficult conversations I've ever had with a team. A lot of raw emotion."
The Illini have four seniors on this year's team that will have their Illinois careers end due to the tournament being canceled.