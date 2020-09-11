Did you know that the 1985 Bears had to stop in Champaign prior to their Super Bowl XX win over the Patriots?
Did you know that the Bears also stayed in Decatur when they set up shop in Champaign?
On this episode of "Tupper's Take", Mark Tupper shares memories of the connections between Central Illinois and the Bears.
