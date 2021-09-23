WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week features Williamsville hosting Maroa-Forsyth.
The Bullets are preaching accountability before each snap against the Trojans.
After several years of playing each other, Williamsville understands that Maroa-Forsyth will play with speed and have plays designed to misdirect their defense.
They want their team to study up and know their assignments on every play.
