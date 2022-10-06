WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Two undefeated teams clash in our WAND Matchup of the Week.
6-0 Williamsville is hosting 6-0 Maroa-Forsyth.
These two teams have won or shared the regular season conference title each year since 2016.
The Bullets defense hasn't given up more than 14 points in a single game so far this season but Williamsville knows this Maroa-Forsyth offense is dangerous and can score in a hurry.
