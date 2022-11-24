WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Williamsville is taking on IC Catholic in the 3A state championship game in Champaign.
The Bullets understand the challenge that awaits but are continuing to believe in themselves.
Williamsville is 12-1 this season with their only loss coming back on October 7th to Maroa-Forsyth, 24-20.
The Bullets are outscoring their opponents by over 350 points this season but understand this will be a tough test against IC Catholic.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.