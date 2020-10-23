MADISON, WI (WAND) -- The Fighting Illini opened up their 2020 regular season against Wisconsin.
Of course everyone remembers last year's 24-23 thriller, this game, was completely different.
From start to finish, the Badgers dominated Illinois.
Graham Mertz made his debut at quarterback for Wisconsin and he was outstanding.
Mertz went 20 for 21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He completed 95 percent of his passes which is a new school record.
On the flip side, the Illini offense couldn't get anything going. Only eight first downs the entire game.
The only score for Illinois was a defensive touchdown by Tarique Barnes.
Wisconsin certainly showed they had a chip on their shoulder from last season as they defeated the Illini, 45-7.
Illinois will start preparing for their home opener next Saturday against Purdue.
