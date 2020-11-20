Wright State withdraws, Illini looking for a new team to fill spot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- We all knew COVID-19 would play a factor in the college basketball season.
And for the Illini, it's already changing their schedule.
Illinois was originally scheduled to take on Wright State on Thanksgiving Day at 11am.
Today, the Raiders announced they were no longer traveling to the State Farm Center. In a statement they stated their reason, "due to a lack of available student-athletes as a result of quarantining individuals with positive COVID-19 tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries."
This means there will be no homecoming for Tim Finke or head coach Scott Nagy.
The Illini then released a statement of their own. "We are currently exploring options to fill the opening in our multi-team event with the goal of continuing the four-team format as scheduled. We will share more information once we have a finalized contract."
Illinois is still slated to start their season on Wednesday at 1pm against North Carolina A&T.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.