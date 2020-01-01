2019 will go down in history as a year of champions, from Schlarman's girls basketball title to cap off the winter, to Teutopolis' 2A state baseball championship in the spring, to historic finishes from St. Teresa (volleyball), Williamsville (football) and Rochester (football).
In this year-in-review feature, Gordon Voit goes back through every local team that placed at State.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A
Schlarman: 1st place
Tri-County: 4th place
Class 2A
Teutopolis: 2nd place
SJO: 3rd place
Class 3A
SHG: 4th place
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A
Cissna Park: 2nd place
Central A&M: 3rd place
Class 2A
GCMS: 3rd place
Southeast (3A) and Danville (4A) each lose to the eventual state champion in East St. Louis and Belleville West.
BASEBALL
Class 2A
Teutopolis: 1st place
Pleasant Plains: 2nd place
SOFTBALL
Class 3A
Mt. Zion: 3rd place
BOYS TRACK
Class 1A
Salt Fork: 1st place
Pana: 2nd place
Class 2A
Mahomet-Seymour: 3rd place
GIRLS TRACK
Class 1A
St. Teresa + DaeLin Switzer: T-3rd place
SJO: T-3rd place
ALAH + Kenli Nettles: 5th place
Class 2A
Southeast + Serena Bolden: 2nd place
Monticello: 3rd place
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A
Monticello boys: 1st place
Monticello girls: 2nd place
Unity girls: 3rd place
FOOTBALL
Class 1A
Central A&M: 2nd place
Class 3A
Williamsville: 1st place
Class 5A
Rochester: 1st place
GIRLS GOLF
Class 1A
SHG: 3rd place
VOLLEYBALL
Class 1A
Athens: 3rd place
Class 2A
St. Teresa: 1st place
SJO: 3rd place