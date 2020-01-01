2019 will go down in history as a year of champions, from Schlarman's girls basketball title to cap off the winter, to Teutopolis' 2A state baseball championship in the spring, to historic finishes from St. Teresa (volleyball), Williamsville (football) and Rochester (football).

In this year-in-review feature, Gordon Voit goes back through every local team that placed at State.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 1A

Schlarman: 1st place

Tri-County: 4th place

Class 2A

Teutopolis: 2nd place

SJO: 3rd place

Class 3A

SHG: 4th place

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A

Cissna Park: 2nd place

Central A&M: 3rd place

Class 2A

GCMS: 3rd place

Southeast (3A) and Danville (4A) each lose to the eventual state champion in East St. Louis and Belleville West.

BASEBALL

Class 2A

Teutopolis: 1st place

Pleasant Plains: 2nd place

SOFTBALL

Class 3A

Mt. Zion: 3rd place

BOYS TRACK

Class 1A

Salt Fork: 1st place

Pana: 2nd place

Class 2A

Mahomet-Seymour: 3rd place

GIRLS TRACK

Class 1A

St. Teresa + DaeLin Switzer: T-3rd place

SJO: T-3rd place

ALAH + Kenli Nettles: 5th place

Class 2A

Southeast + Serena Bolden: 2nd place

Monticello: 3rd place

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 1A

Monticello boys: 1st place

Monticello girls: 2nd place

Unity girls: 3rd place

FOOTBALL

Class 1A

Central A&M: 2nd place

Class 3A

Williamsville: 1st place

Class 5A

Rochester: 1st place

GIRLS GOLF

Class 1A

SHG: 3rd place

VOLLEYBALL

Class 1A

Athens: 3rd place

Class 2A

St. Teresa: 1st place

SJO: 3rd place