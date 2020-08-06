CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- By one count, Eastern Illinois has back 32 players who were in their first year of college football last season.
As that infusion of talent gets one year older, the Panthers' program figures to level up as well.
After virtually overhauling the program in his debut campaign, head coach Adam Cushing now looks to build in Year Two. The longtime Northwestern assistant is working to establish an NU-type program culture of four- and five-year development, an emphasis on team GPA and a balanced offensive attack.
They are also taking advantage of the NCAA's relaxed rules on roster size, so Cushing says they will be utilizing the full 110-man roster.
The Panthers were 1-11 last season and open the 2020 season at home against Indiana State on Thursday, September 3 in a 6 p.m. kickoff. Eastern Illinois then travels to Normal on Saturday, September 12 to play Illinois State in the 109th Mid America Classic.
