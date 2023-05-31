DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Youth Basketball Camp is back at Millikin this week.
Today was the second day of the three day session with first through eighth graders participating.
Since Kramer Soderberg was hired by Millikin, the camp has grown from 30 to 70 participants in each session.
Millikin will host another skills camp for third through eighth graders in early August.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.