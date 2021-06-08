FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The number continue to grow for youth golf camps in central Illinois.
Around 50 kids attended today's camp at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Local golf pros Andy Potts and Ben Irwin were hard at work teaching central Illinois kids how to golf properly.
If you want to join in on the fun, show up to Hickory Point Golf Course any time this week at 9am.
If this week doesn't work for your schedule, sign up for their next camp in July at the Decatur Park District website.
