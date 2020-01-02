DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Youth is the No. 1 theme as Millikin's women's basketball team gets off to a hot start to the 2019-20 season.
Second-year head coach Olivia Lett has the Big Blue at 8-3 (1-1 CCIW) this season as they prepare for a road game against arch rival Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in Bloomington.
Three of the Big Blue's top four scorers are either a freshman or sophomore, with junior Jordan Hildebrand leading the way with 15.5 points per game. Freshman Bailey Coffman, sophomore Aubrey Staton and Springfield freshman Abby Ratsch have also been filling up the stat sheet for Millikin.
Saturday's game has extra meaning for Lett, who was CCIW Player of the Year for the Titans as a senior guard in 2012.
In this WAND interview, Lett, Hildebrand and Ratsch discuss how the program has gotten an infusion of talent over the past couple of years.