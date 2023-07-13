Tributes are pouring in for a slain Springfield woman. The Sangamon County Coroner said 24-year-old Emma Shafer was stabbed to death in her home Tuesday night. Those who know Shafer best said her passion made a mark on everyone who knew her.
"She has an irresistible zest for life and for her calling- which was to promote social justice," Revered Martin Woulfe told WAND News.
Woulfe said he had the privilege of watching Emma grow up.
"She was the same age as my daughter and I saw her grow up, and I saw her on stage- and she had star quality," Rev. Wolfe explained.
He now serves on the board for the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, one of the many organizations Emma was working with.
"When she came back from college she had a burning desire to help facilitate positive change in Springfield and she was committing her life to that, it really was her mission," Rev. Woulfe added.
Emma was working alongside several Springfield churches, Resistor Sisterhood and other social justice organizations.
"They really respected her, they loved her, they felt her affection and they understand that she was truly a powerful force for good," Rev. Woulfe said.
She also worked at The Wakery, where a growing memorial of flowers is honoring her life.
"Its an unspeakable loss. Yesterday there was a sense of horror, there was a sense of profound grief," Rev. Woulfe explained.
Woulfe said the Springfield community is still shocked Emma was taken when her life was just beginning.
"The grief is palpable, you can really feel that in the larger community. I think it will really be a long time until this community heals and moves forward," Rev. Woulfe said.
Resistor Sisterhood shared the following statement about Emma's life:
