SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that displaced one person and two cats Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Allen Reyne said crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of North 11th Street at about 1 p.m.
He said firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived on scene. The flames started in the interior of the house and spread into the attic, where the most damage was caused.
Reyne said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control and an hour to ensure that it was completely extinguished.
No injuries were reported, and the house's occupant did not request assistance from the American Red Cross.
Reyne said only one of the occupant's cats was found at the scene. He said the missing cat likely ran away during the fire.
The fire heavily damaged the house, Reyne said, but a damage estimate was not available Tuesday afternoon.