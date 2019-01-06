Springfield police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- On Sunday morning, Springfield Police Department responded to reports of a person down inside of a residence.
Once crews arrived to the 700 block of Elliot, they located an elderly female who was deceased. The cause and manner of her death is yet to be determined.
Her identify will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner's office once an autopsy is complete.
The investigation is still on-going and WAND will update once it becomes available.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.