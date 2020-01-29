SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritker gave his annual State of the State address on Wednesday at the Illinois State Capitol.
During his speech he said Illinois is growing strong each day. He said the states financing is stabilizing to historic accomplishments. He said this is happening because both members of the Republic and Democratic parities are working together to better the state.
“We have to work together to confront a scourge that has been plaguing our political system for far too long,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “We must root out the purveyors of greed and corruption — in both parties — whose presence infects the bloodstream of government. It’s no longer enough to sit idle while under-the-table deals, extortion, or bribery persist. Protecting that culture or tolerating it is no longer acceptable. We must take urgent action to restore the public’s trust in our government. That’s why we need to pass real, lasting ethics reform this legislative session.”
Pritzker said he is working "bit by bit" to reverse the harm done by people and communities that have been left behind.
"Our state has challenges. We inherited a mess that was years in the making, and it had bipartisan roots. On day one it was clear to me that we had a government infrastructure that had withered from neglect and a lack of public trust."
The governor said he is proud of what lawmakers have been able to accomplish, including the infrastructure bill.
"For the first time in a decade, we passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Rebuild Illinois will create and support 500,000 jobs in the state as we fix our aging and crumbling roads and bridges, bring broadband to parts of the state that are internet deserts, as well as modernize our hospitals, our community centers, our state police facilities, our universities and colleges – all of the things that keep us going and growing."
Pritzker said "All I can say is, anything is possible."
"Today in Illinois we are governing with our heads and our hearts. In a time when cynicism has too often become the rule rather than the exception, we’re proving that we really can make progress. We’re showing the rest of the nation what pragmatic progressive leadership looks like – and putting our state back on the side of working families."
