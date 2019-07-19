CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who walked into OSF Hospital in Urbana after being shot in the hand was not the victim of random violence, Champaign police said on Friday.
The 26-year-old victim said he was shot at 10:21 a.m. on Friday in the 2100 block of W. White Street. Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
A suspect, 53-year-old Alonzo Jarrell, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of N. Neil Street. Jarrell is in the county jail awaiting what charges he could face.
Champaign Police said the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 217-351-4545, or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.