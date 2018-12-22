MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -- Over the course of the month, two women were inspired to give back to those affected by the Tornado that struck Taylorville in early December.
For the entire month, both Briana Vargocko and Aimme Gooden have been spending their time fixing the homes of those affected along with Legacy Roofing and Restoration.
However, after listening to multiple stories and hearing parents say they would be returning their Christmas present to use the money for other factors, they decided to team up with local organizations to help bring some holiday cheer for the people of Taylorville.
Though Christmas is only a few days away, they want to remind the public that Taylorville still needs help and the community is strong.
Toys were delivered to the Taylorville firefighters.