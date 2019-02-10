The Reed-Williams family in search of answers for a double homicide

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It's been about 7 months since the Reed-Williams family lost two beautiful souls.
20-year-old Taniyah Williams and 21-year-old LaTrey Reed were shot and killed the day after the 4th of July.
"It sounded like fire crackers. I didn't hear anything. otherwise I would've gotten up," said mother of LaTrey Melinda Reed.
She says it happened in her very own home while her and her husband were sleeping. All she can remember is her boyfriend yelling, her running and seeing all the blood coming from Taniyah.
"Our kids are supposed to bury us, their parents. Where as parents aren't supposed to bury our kids. It's devastating," said Lee. A. Reed Jr.
The family says LaTrey and Taniyah were just starting their lives. LaTrey was getting ready to receive his G.E.D and Taniyah was preparing for college.
The family says they want to find answers. At this time, police have not found who shot their family and are asking the publics help.
If you have any information on the case contact Danville Police (217) 431-2245.