SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Three residents have been displaced as the result of an early morning house fire.
According to Springfield Fire, crews responded to the 400 block of N 16th street at approximately 6:34 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Crews arrived on scene to heavy fire on the outside of house on a side porch.
Officials report all residents were reported out of the home by the time crews arrived.
Firefighters said the fire extended to the interior into a bathroom area and were able to extinguish the fire.
A female was reported to possibly had trouble breathing, ALS treated her at the scene but did not take her to the hospital.
The fire remains under investigation.
