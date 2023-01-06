wand sports
- Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
- Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
- Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
- Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
- Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
- Wintry mix is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend
- The Illinois House passed an assault weapon ban bill. Here's what HB5855 says and what's next
- Fatal crash shuts down portions of Route 104 near Interstate 55
- Man gets 2 years for crash that killed pregnant woman, sons
- First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
