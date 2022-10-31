(WAND WEATHER) - Dense fog and moderate rain are making for a spooky start to Halloween.
This will lower visibility across all of Central Illinois. It is advised to use caution on your morning commute as low visibility and slick roads make for dangerous road conditions.
While visibility is minimal in many cases, scattered showers only worsen the effect.
Showers are expected to continue throughout the day as a low pressure continues to push through. This will allow showers to move from the southeast to the Northwest in some cases.
The good news is that atmospheric conditions look to improve just in time for trick-or-treating! While a light shower is possible, skies are expected to clear tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.