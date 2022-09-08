(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet.
Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°.
It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s.
As we head into the weekend, clouds increase Saturday with showers developing.
Showers are likely Sunday and Monday with a few thunderstorms possible.
High temperatures will fall back to the mid-70s Sunday and into the low-70s Monday.
Rain chances last into Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
