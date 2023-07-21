(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Dive Team impasse in Shelby County
The Shelby County Dive Team is digging in their heels after resigning en masse at a heated board meeting Tuesday night. Neighboring counties are preparing to cover emergency calls in the middle of the busy summer season. Moultrie County's Dive Team Board said until the issue is resolved, they're ready to respond to calls.
New project aims to provide housing for displaced families in Decatur
Land of Lincoln Credit Union and the City of Decatur announced a new project initiative that aims to provide housing for displaced families in Decatur. LLCU said it was about to foreclose on a house on N. Union Street when it came up with the idea to donate the house to the City of Decatur. Once renovated, the house could be donated to the Empowerment Opportunity Center of Decatur to be used as transitional housing.
Mother pushes for 'KP Day', honoring the life of 29-year-old who was killed while driving for Lyft
With support from family, friends and Iota Phi Theta fraternity brothers, the life of 29-year-old Kristian "KP" Philpotts will not soon be forgotten. "He always said to everybody he knew, 'people are going to remember my name.' And, they do. Very determined, amazing, kind-hearted, just would give the shirt off his back," said Philpotts' mother, Marla Rice.
Remembering Emma Shafer: Resources available for domestic violence victims
Many in the Springfield community are looking for answers after the murder of 24-year-old community organizer and activist Emma Shafer. The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence told WAND News Monday that intimate partner violence has unfortunately become more common. The US Marshals Service has released a wanted poster for Gabriel P. Calixto, the man suspected of killing Shafer.
Illinois Supreme Court approves pretrial fairness, abolishing cash bail system despite backlash
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Tuesday morning that the pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is constitutional. Their partisan 5-2 decision will allow Illinois to move forward with the law abolishing cash bail.
Employees demonstrate at UIUC in support of library clerk that was laid off
Catherine Nyugen was a Library Clerk for years at the University of Illinois, but she was recently notified that she's being laid off. AFSCME Local 3700 President, Greg Brannan, said the U of I hasn't laid off employees in years, and now they're demanding answers.
Two people found dead inside a vehicle in Decatur
Two people were found dead inside of a vehicle in Decatur early Friday morning. WAND News first reported that neighbors woke up to find the 800 block of S. Webster Street blocked off. Decatur Police said a caller reported seeing two unresponsive people inside a vehicle just before 5 a.m.

