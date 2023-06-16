(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
St. Teresa coach inspires with recovery
Determination endures — and Amber Johnson knows determination well. She used it to claw her way up from the 13th runner on the roster to be a team leader by the time she left St. Teresa High School. On April 29, 2022, Amber was in a major wreck just feet away from the school. Police say another vehicle hit Amber’s car going 109 miles per hour.
Sangamon Co. Fair returns with an emphasis on keeping prices low
The Sangamon County County Fair started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, June 18th. The schedule is similar to previous years, with livestock shows, carnival rides, and grandstand performances. Fair organizers said they made it a priority to keep prices low. Admission to the fair is $5 and there are options for free parking.
Deering makes bid for House seat
Conservative Republican Regan Deering, (R) Decatur, became one of the first candidates for State Representative in the 2024 election cycle. She will be running in the 88th district for the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur.
Behind the scenes: Illinois Capitol renovations moving along steadily
If you work in or nearby the Illinois Capitol, you have probably wondered what is going on behind the scenes of the massive $300 million renovation project. The Architect of the Capitol brought political reporters through the construction zone Wednesday afternoon to show the latest work done on the North end of the building, including the Illinois Senate chamber on the third floor.
Illinois State Football signs 12 y.o. to squad
Redbird Football Head Coach Brock Spack welcomed 12-year-old Cooper Burnette to the team through Team IMPACT. The Illinois State fan, battling cystic fibrosis, signed on during a press conference at Hancock Stadium.
