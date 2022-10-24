SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said he is expecting more voters than previous midterm elections. He attributes this increase to hot button topics and races.
"There's a lot happening politically," said Ammons. "There's a lot happening with Roe v. Wade, we've got the January 6 Commission happening, there's lingering or looming questions about the Supreme Court overturning same sex marriage. So there's a lot of things that people are excited about. "
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner says the number of people voting early each day is a lot more consistent than it has been in previous years.
He says many of the MAcon County specific races are uncontested, which he believes is only one reason more people are voting early.
"I don't know if that's because voters are used to vote by mail now and they need they know that they need to turn it in, or if that's more of a function of most voters have already made up their mind and so they're willing to come in early and cast their ballot," said Tanner.
Kent Redfield is a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Illinois Springfield. Hesaid several topics could be pushing people to vote that don't normally vot ein midterm elections.
"There are certaunly hot button issues that people have become concerned about in terms of gun violence, abortion, the SAfe-T Act and so people are going to be energenzied about going to the polls," said Redfield.
He said crime is statistically one of the most effective topics to get people who are undecided to vote in elections, particularly midterms. This is different than issues like abortion rights, which he says have been talked about for so long, people have lost interest.
Redfield said the pandemic has given many people different perspectives on elections. It has encouraged people to vote more based on personality and leadership than agendas.
"Now after the pandemic, you never know what's coming and so you your confidence level and your trust level is very import," said Redfield. "You wand people who you can trust to have your best interest and that's what people should be thinking about as they go to the polls."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
