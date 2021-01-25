(WAND) - A major winter storm moving out of the Plains is bringing icy weather to Central Illinois.
This storm will drop heavy snow (6"-12") across Iowa and parts of northern Illinois.
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow moved into the area early Monday morning. This large shield of precipitation will continue moving northward today.
Up to one-quarter of an inch of ice and 1"-3" of snow could fall across our northern hometowns where a "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect through noon Tuesday.
For hometowns along and south of Interstate 72, the wintry mix will change to rain later today. A "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect through noon Monday.
The light wintry mix will continue into tonight and early Tuesday.
More light snow is possible Wednesday.
