DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 28-year-old is dead following a shooting in Decatur.
Decatur police said officers were called to St. Mary's Hospital at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in reference to a gunshot victim, who had been taken in by a private vehicle. Police said the victim had a single gunshot wound to the chest and died.
Since the victim was dropped off at the hospital, police are still investigating where the shooting happened and what led up to the victim being taken to St. Mary's.
