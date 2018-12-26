Danville, Ill. (WAND) -- On Christmas Eve, the American Legion Post 210 and Women Sewing for Veterans honored a man with a quilt.
The 95-year-old man, Joe Wilcyznski, served in World War II and is a recipient of the Purple Heart.
"Sewing for Veterans has been making quilts and we've been presenting them to all the World War II Veterans because they want to help the Veterans," said Past Commander of the American Legion Post 210, Tom Morse.
Wilcyznski says it was a nice surprise that was presented to him at his home.
"I absolutely love it! It was a nice surprise for me and it’s something I will cherish and pass on to my family. The fact that the ladies took their time and made these for veterans makes me feel wonderful," said Wilcyzenski.
His granddaughter was also there and was filled with joy when she saw the joy from her grandfathers eyes.
" I was just floored to know these group of women did this for my Grandfather. They’re aren’t many World War II vets left, so to see how thoughtful this was brought tears to my eyes. Very appreciated for the Danville Legion and the women sewing for Vetererans," said Ashley Wilcyzenski.