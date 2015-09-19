Lake Land Offering Fire Science Classes Online

MATTOON – Lake Land College announces its Fire Science Technology program is now available online as an alternative to those who cannot take evening or weekend classes.

The associate degree in Fire Science Technology is a two-year program based on a model created by the Fire and Emergency Sciences Higher Education (FESHE) network of fire science programs.

FESHE’s mission is: to provide an organization of post-secondary institutions to promote higher education and to enhance the recognition of the fire and emergency services as professions to reduce loss of life and property from fire and other hazards.

These classes are geared to help students prepare for employment in the Fire Service field. Students will learn to consider factors such as building construction, strategy and tactics, fire prevention and investigation.

Lake Land College has an articulation agreement with Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Western Illinois University for bachelor’s degrees in Fire Science.

Director of Emergency Services Dave Budde explains this degree has the possibility of increasing opportunities for students looking to move forward in the field.

“An associate degree may provide a fire services applicant with additional points for certain positions, depending on a department’s hiring process,” Budde adds.

Online classes also give students the opportunity to better balance academics and other responsibilities.

Further information about this program is available by contacting Dave Budde by email at dbudde9691@lakelandcollege.edu or by phone at 217-234-5370.