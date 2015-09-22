Diabetes Management Program Starting Oct. 6

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering an evidence-based Diabetes Self-Management Program on Tuesdays starting October 6.

This program will help individuals learn practical ways to deal with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices and learn ways to talk with their doctor and family about their diabetes.

Classes will be held at the SIU School of Medicine Family Physicians Office, located at 250 West Kenwood Avenue in Decatur. The program will last for six weeks, and each class will be two and a half hours.

These classes are free and open to all those affected by diabetes, including family members and caregivers.

Those interested in more information or registering should call Marisa at the Macon County Health Department at 217-423-6988, ext. 1130.

Additional class series will be held in the future. Interested participants can also call for class dates and times for upcoming opportunities.