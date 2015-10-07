Memorial Medical Center hosting osteroporosis seminar

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center officials say they are inviting central Illinois residents to attend a seminar of osteoporosis and low bone mass on October 15.

The program will be held in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, located at 228 West Miller Street in Springfield, at 6:00 p.m. Featured speakers will include SIU HealthCare orthopedic surgeon Dr. Venkat Ganapathy and Springfield Clinic Nurse Practitioner Tonya Reddy.

Attendees will learn more about how to reduce their risk of fractures, as well as how calcium, vitamin D, and exercise can affect their bones. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to register to attend, call (217) 788-3333 or visit https://www.memorialmedical.com/.