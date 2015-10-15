20th Annual Memory Loss Conference Scheduled at SIU School of Medicine

SPRINGFIELD- Experts from across the region will present on the latest research, treatment options and ways to improve quality of life for persons with dementia and their care partners. The two-day conference will Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 - 14, at Hope Church, 3000 Lenhart Road, Springfield.

Saturday's event is geared toward family, friends care partners and others who help with early-stage memory loss.

This Memory Loss Conference is sponsored by the Center for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, the Alzheimer's Association and the Illinois Department on Aging.

The Saturday conference will feature keynote speaker Tom Ala, MD, interim director of the Center for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders at SIU School of Medicine. Ala will review the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, including a greater focus on the prevention of the disease.

Information will also be shared about the clinical trials offered at the School of Medicine.