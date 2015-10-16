Simmons Cancer Institute sponsoring "Freedom From Smoking" program

SPRINGFIELD - The Simmons Cancer Institute at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine says it is sponsoring the "Freedom from Smoking" program in an effort to help citizens break their nicotine habits.

Officials say this program, developed by the American Lung Association, will be held on Tuesdays, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., over eight weeks, beginning on October 20. The program is designed to help participants not only beat their tobacco habits, but make healthy lifestyle changes, manage stress, avoid weight gain, and stay smoke-free for good.

Officials say individuals who choose to participate in this program must attend every class. Registration costs $50 per person, and will include program materials. For more information, or to register, call (217) 545-7493.