UPDATED: Champaign Police Investigating Beardsley Shooting

UPDATE - The Champaign County Coroner says he has identified a man who died in a shooting incident on October 19.



Coroner Duane Northrup says Jeremy O'Neal, 18, died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 6:05 p.m. Northrup adds that O'Neal died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting incident.



An autopsy is scheduled for October 20, and an inquest may be held at a later date. This incident is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and Champaign County Coroner's Office.



CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Police report they responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue on October 19 at 5:32 PM.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they discovered two people had been shot and two vehicles collided as a result of the gunfire.

The preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle carrying multiple passengers was traveling on Beardsley Avenue when it was hit by gunfire. One of the occupants of the vehicle suffered a severe gunshot. That occupant was later pronounced deceased at Carle Hospital.

The vehicle hit by gunfire then collided with another vehicle traveling on Beardsley. There were multiple occupants in the second vehicle, but there is no indication that any of those passengers were injured.

A 19-year-old male in the vicinity of the incident was hit by one of the rounds of gunfire. He is currently being treated for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have heard or may have been witness to any of these events, or those surrounding this incident, to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 with any tips. Tips can also be sent in online at 373tips.com or via text by texting the keyword “CCTIP” to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident is currently under investigation by the Champaign Police Department. We will provide more details as they become available.